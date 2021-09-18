Tigers trounce SEMO 59-28

Missouri running back Tyler Badie runs for a 49-yard touchdown during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Southeast Missouri State Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

The Missouri Tigers rolled to a 38-0 halftime lead and never looked back trouncing their in state rival SEMO, 59-28 at Faurot Field on Saturday.

Quarterback Connor Bazelak threw three touchdown passes in that first half, while running back Tyler Badie ran for two scores and caught one of those Bazelak TD passes.

In the second half, the Tigers pulled most of their starters and backup quarterbacks Brady Cook (Chaminade) and Tyler Macon (East St. Louis) both saw action with each throwing a touchdown pass.

The win improves Mizzou’s season record to 2-1. Next Saturday the Tigers head out on the road to play Boston College for the first time in school history.