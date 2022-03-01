Tigers tumble continues, lose 6th straight game, 73-69 at South Carolina

The downturn continued on Tuesday night for the Missouri Tigers men’s basketball team, losing 73-69 at South Carolina. It’s the sixth straight defeat for Mizzou, who have lost 11 of their last 13 games in the slide.

Trailing by as many as 14 points to the Gamecocks, the Tigers mounted a second half comeback. Mizzou clawwed back to just one down at 60-59, but immediately surrendered a three point play to South Carolina’s Devin Carter and the Tigers never got closer.

Javon Pickett led Missouri in scoring with 23 points with Kobe Brown adding 19. The Tigers season record tumbled to 10-20.