Tigers upset #15 Alabama, 92-86

With Covid-19 infection behind them, the Missouri Tigers got back to basketball on Saturday with an upset win over #15 Alabama. Kobe Brown scored a game high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the way for Mizzou. The Tigers got off to a quick start, leading 9-0. They trailed the Crimson Tide 43-40 at halftime, but Brown and his teammates rallied for the victory. At one point, Mizzou built an 18 point second half lead. Jarron Coleman scored 18 points to help the Missouri offense. Javon Pickett and DaJuan Gordon both chipped in 15 points each.

The win evens the Tigers record on the season to (7-7) and in SEC conference play (1-1). In addition to getting several players back from the Covid list, head coach Cuonzo Martin also returned to the bench. It was Missouri’s first game in 2022. They last played on December 29th at Kentucky before their Covid-19 shutdown.