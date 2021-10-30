Tigers win at Vandy thanks to Badie’s big game

Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) carries the ball for a 73-yard gain against Vanderbilt in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Missouri running back Tyler Badie rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns to propel the Tigers to a 37-28 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville, TN on Saturday. Badie, the workhorse of this Tigers offense ran the ball 31 times and also caught eight passes in the victory.

Trailing 14-10 on the final play of the second quarter, Mizzou quarterback Connor Bazelak took to the air, heaving a 45 yard pass into the endzone that was caught by Keke Chism to give the Tigers a 17-14 halftime lead. Mizzou never trailed after that. The only negative from this game was an injury to Bazelak. He left in the fourth quarter after being sacked. Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said Bazelak is dealing with a soft tissue injury to his leg. East St. Louis High School grad Tyler Macon took over at QB and scored the game’s final touchdown on a two yard run.

With the triumph, Mizzou improves to 4-4 on the season and wins their first SEC game of the year (1-3). Next up, a date next Saturday at Georgia, the number one ranked team in the country.