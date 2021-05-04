TJ Oshie mourns the passing of his father Tim Oshie

ST. LOUIS – TJ Oshie said his father, Tim Oshie has passed away.

Current Capitals player and former Blues player Oshie confirmed the news in a tweet he sent out on Tuesday, May 4.

“It’s with a heavy heart today that my family mourns the passing of my Dad “Coach Oshie.” Coach lived life to the fullest and was unanimously loved by everyone who met him. Thanks to all the family and friends for their support. Heaven received a legend today. #RIPCoachOsh,” Oshie said of his father.

Oshie signed with the St. Louis Blues in 2008. The Blues organization sent their sincerest condolences to the Oshie family on the loss of “Coach Oshie.”

“Coach Oshie was a joy to be around and told everyone he met how proud he was of his son, @TJOshie77. Our deepest condolences go out to T.J. and the rest of the Oshie family during this difficult time. #stlblues,” the Blues said in a tweet.

Tim Oshie was living with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease since at least 2012.