Big games are often hyped so much that the game can’t live up to the hype.

This year’s World Cup Final is not one of those games. Filled with star power

and tense late drama, it may have been the greatest sporting event ever.

That sounds like hyperbole, but when you think of the global audience

and impact it’s hard to argue. “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion believes even

non soccer fans might agree.