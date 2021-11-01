TKO: An energized and engaged Tarasenko

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” has noticed Vladimir Tarasenko and his energized and engaged play for the Blues early in this season. The forward who asked for an off season trade is now enjoying the cheers from the crowd on his return to top play.
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave JobePosted: / Updated:
