Former Belleville West star E.J. Liddell played a key role in Ohio State's big win over Illinois on Thursday night in Columbus, OH. Liddell scored a double-double, 17 points and 11 rebounds as the two time state champion helped knock off his home state school.

The Illini grabbed a 20-9 first half lead after Kofi Cockburn's slam dunk. Illinois lead by seven at halftime, 37-30.