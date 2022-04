TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is pointing out some bad sportsmanship in baseball. On Thursday, the New York Yankees intentionally walked the Detroit Tigers Miguel Cabrera who was sitting on 2,999 career hits. On Wednesday at a college baseball game in Texas, a pitcher went after a hitter who just hit a home run off him, tackling the hitter while running around third base.

