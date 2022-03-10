TKO: Baseball is back, will the fans forgive the sport

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Some fans have said they are done with baseball because of the lockout. “TKO” believes some things will never be forgiven, but most things will be forgotten. The Kilcoyne Opinion saying goodbye to baseball’s brutal work stoppage.

