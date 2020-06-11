TKO: Baseball not profitable?

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A dozen schools in the Mid-American Conference are creating a standalone esports conference to offer structured competition without the extensive rules that govern intercollegiate athletics.

MAC Commissioner Jon Steinbrecher says they're hoping it's an advantage in recruiting and engaging more competitive video gamers. The structure allows teams to enlist not just amateurs but players who've gone pro. Steinbrecher says the new Esports Collegiate Conference plans to be open to schools outside the MAC and operate separately from it. Competition starts this fall.