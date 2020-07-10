Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,051 deaths/ 25,999 cases IL: 7,119 deaths/ 150,450 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

TKO: Baseball releases its 2021 Schedule

Sports

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” focuses on Major League Baseball releasing its schedule for 2021. The only problem…we’ve haven’t even started the 2020 baseball season yet!

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News