TKO: Baseball releases its 2021 Schedule

ALTON, Ill. - Schools within the Illinois High School Athletic Association (IHSA) received guidelines from the Phase 4 Return to Play Plan last week that will allow them to resume playing contact sports in the fall.

Student-athletes will have to go through a screening, get their temperatures taken, and get checked for COVID-19 symptoms at the start of every practice or game. They'll be required to wear a mask when walking from facility to facility and inside of weight rooms. Coaches have to wear a mask at all times, and there can be no more than 50 individuals gathered together inside or outside.