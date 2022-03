Major League Baseball spent months feuding during the lockout and one of the topics was fixing the spending disparity between teams. It doesn’t look like it’s changed. Reports say the Los Angeles Dodgers will have the top payroll this season around $273 million and the lowest spending team is Baltimore at around $30 million. “TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion can’t help but notice that’s a pretty big gap.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction