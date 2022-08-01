TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is perplexed with this year’s Major League Baseball’s trade deadline. On the eve of the August 2nd deal deadline, several head scratching moves were made The Brewers a first place team, traded their talented closer pitcher to a playoff contending team. The Orioles, a team rarely in playoff contention are this season, They traded their fan favorite player to Houston. TKO cant wain until tomorrow to see what other crazy deals go down.

