TKO: Battlehawks join St. Louis football’s bad luck

In a shocking announcement this past Friday, the XFL announced they were suspending operations. That means the St. Louis Battlehawks football team is out of business. The Battlehawks played just five games in their inaugural XFL season before the coronavirus shut down the rest of their football year. St. Louis, the gem of this new league was leading the XFL in attendance and had embraced their new football team like no other.

Now, that appears over, unless the league would somehow return, but TKO says the Battlehawks are just the latest team to suffer football bad luck in St. Louis.

