There are some playoff scenarios that are simple, but if the BattleHawks
and Sea Dragons both win this weekend you may need to grab the abacus.
TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion” has read the tie-breaker rules but still isn’t
sure what to make of it.
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
Posted:
Updated:
There are some playoff scenarios that are simple, but if the BattleHawks
and Sea Dragons both win this weekend you may need to grab the abacus.
TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion” has read the tie-breaker rules but still isn’t
sure what to make of it.