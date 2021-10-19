TKO: Big days for Mizzou and SLU

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” reports big deals for both Saint Louis University and the University of Missouri. The Billikens announced on Tuesday they have secured funding to build a 20 million dollar addition to Chaifetz Arena, the O’Loughlin Family Champions Center. It will feature new headquarters for the Billikens basketball and soccer teams, a nutrition center and study spaces for student athletes. Mizzou scored the top wide receiver recruit in the country. East St. Louis star football player Luther Burden III will stay in state and play his college football for the Tigers.