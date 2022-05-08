TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” was pleased to see a successful return to the net for Blues goalie Jordan Binnington. He led the Blues to a 5-2 win in game four of their playoff series against the Wild on Sunday at Enterprise Center. For Binnington, it was redemption, his first playoff win since the Game 7 Stanley Cup victory in 2019. In between 2019 and today, a nine game playoff losing streak for Binner. Here’s hoping Binnington rekindles that 2019 form into a long playoff run in 2022.

