ST. LOUIS, Mo- The college basketball season tips off November 25 and while the road to the Big Ten men's basketball crown likely will have to go through Champaign or Iowa City, the Ohio State Buckeyes are hoping to make some noise, as one of seven conference schools tabbed in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

Getting that done will require a big effort from sophomore forward and Belleville West graduate E.J. Liddell.