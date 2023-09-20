ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues had an internal debate for much of the offseason: Should they name a captain for the 2023-24 season?

Some teams go without, and the Blues have done so in the past, but thankfully, they came to their senses and chose Brayden Schenn as the 24th captain in franchise history.

Schenn has all the right attributes for a captain. He’s tough on the ice and polite off. He’s well respected in the locker room and one of few remaining Blues from the 2019 Stanley Cup team.

The Blues made the right decision twice: To name a captain, and to give the honor to Brayden Schenn.