TKO: Bring back the Battlehawks

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” wants the NFL to buy the XFL and bring back the St. Louis Battlehawks. This way, St. Louis avoids being in the league that doesn’t want St. Louis and still brings back the true team St. Louis loves.
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave JobePosted: / Updated:
TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” wants the NFL to buy the XFL and bring back the St. Louis Battlehawks. This way, St. Louis avoids being in the league that doesn’t want St. Louis and still brings back the true team St. Louis loves.