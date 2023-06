The Cardinals have had more than a few hiccups this season, and

not just on the field. There was some drama when Tyler O’Neill

was called out for not hustling and then there was some confusion

when it was announced Willson Contreras wouldn’t be catching.

Now Jordan Walker let’s it be known the team’s hitting advice

really wasn’t working for him. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion”

with more on the Cards top prospect.