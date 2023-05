TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is trying to sort through the confusion the Cardinals are sending out. The team claims its bullpen is tired, yet they pull effective starting pitchers early in games. Then the announcement that starting catcher Willson Contreras won’t be catching for the immediate future, instead be a DH or outfielder. These along with the club’s slow start to the 2023 season is confusing us all.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction