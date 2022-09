Over the years, we’ve had memorable team theme songs. The Cardinals World Champs in 1982 had “Celebration” In 1985 it was “The Heat Is On”. Who can forget the Blues with “Gloria” during their 2019 Stanley Cup Championship. We’ve even had the rally squirrel in the 2011 World Series Title. But as TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” points out, the 2022 Cardinals have the perfect prop for a team that is grinding out at bats and victories.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction