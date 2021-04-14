TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” looks back on the just completed first Cardinals home stand of the 2021 baseball season. It had many great moments: Nolan Arenado’s curtain call after homering at the home opener
Cardinals mashing Nationals pitcher Steven Strasburg for three home runs
Cardinals fans giving Yadier Molina a standing ovation at the start of his 2,000th start as the Redbirds catcher
But missing from the great moments were results. The Cardinals went just 2 and 4 during the six game home stand.
TKO: Cards home stand had great moments but no results
