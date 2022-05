TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” with some cardinals thoughts. The arrival of rookie Juan Yepez has energized this team. On Tuesday, the Cardinals announced they were sending struggling shortstop Paul DeJong down to the minors with his .130 batting average. TKO hopes the wake up call to DeJong also wakes up some other sleeping bats on this Cardinals roster.

