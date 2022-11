Before there was a stadium, or a team, there was an idea. How is St. Louis not home to a Major League Soccer team? It was an uphill battle, but Carolyn Kindle and the ownership group including Jim Kavanaugh made sure Wednesday’s CITYPARK debut became a reality. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion” says this is one time in sports the final score doesn’t matter.

