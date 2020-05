Ryan Coyne got his big break on Don King's tv show "The Contender". What followed for the boxer from St. Louiswas a career in the ring that included a 23-2 record. During the Covid-19 shutdown he found a new opponent; boredomand anxiety, as he watched all the doom and gloom about the pandemic play out on television. So he decided to do something about it.He built his son a hockey rink. FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne has that story.