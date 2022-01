WILDWOOD, Mo. -- Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood is requiring proof of vaccination for anyone 12 years and older before entering indoor facilities, including its dining area to purchase food and beverages. There is no vaccine or mask requirement to go skiing, snowboarding, or tubing.

"It's very important to us that we take a high priority and look at safety not only for our employees and for our guests, but for the community, we want to be a responsible business and make sure that we are always being as safe as we possibly can, especially with the recent surge," General Manager of Hidden Valley Ski Resort Brandon Swartz said.

Before entering the indoor facility, a sign asks patrons to show proof of their vaccination card, either in-person, on an app, over the phone. Hidden Valley can also place a sticker on an annual pass, to make it easier to show proof.