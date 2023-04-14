ST. LOUIS – When it comes to promoting St. Louis, we all do our part. But when it comes to big-time sporting events, there’s a local name that is often away from the microphone doing even more.

Their roots are in St. Louis, but their reach is across the globe. For decades, FleishmanHillard has been marketing for companies in St. Louis, the United States and beyond.

FleishmanHillard was recently recognized with “agency of the year” honors, the top award in the public relations industry. Martin Kilcoyne tells us in this edition of TKO, they’ve also had a strong impact on the local sports scene.