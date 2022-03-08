In tonight’s TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion”, while MLB continues to hold meetings, the MLS is hosting games.
The Charlotte FC soccer debut drew more than 74,000 fans which is the second most attended soccer game in the world this year. Just another reminder the buzz is building for St. Louis City SC, which has one more year until their debut. TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is among those who are ready now.
TKO: Crazy about the MLS
