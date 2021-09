EAST ST. LOUIS - The heartbroken grandmother of a three-year-old girl who was shot and killed in East St. Louis spoke to Fox 2 about a new $5,000 reward in the case and mostly about that beautiful little girl.

Calyia Stringer was an unintended victim in a long-distance shootout around 9:30 Sunday night in the Roosevelt Homes housing complex. She died at a hospital two days later.