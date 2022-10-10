TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is telling fans don’t blame Goldschmidt and Arenado for the Cardinals playoff loss to the Phillies. Yes they went a combined 1 for 15 in the short two game series. But the Redbirds playoff failures shouldn’t be placed on their two best players only. The franchise has been in a playoff funk the last several seasons with a 1-9 record. Their last playoff series victory was in 2019.

