TKO: Drinkwitz gets signature win early in his Mizzou tenure

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The race for the National Football League's Comeback Player of the Year should be over, after what's happened in Week 5.

Alex Smith, the former Kansas City Chiefs QB who suffered a horrendous leg injury in November 2018 with the then-Washington Redskins, a leg injury which nearly cost his ability to walk, and worse, was activated for the first time since on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. He entered the game near the end of the first half when starter Kyle Allen was hurt, and completed his first pass.