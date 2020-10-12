TKO: Drinkwitz gets signature win early in his Mizzou tenure

TKO: The Kilcoyne Opinon is excited about Mizzou’s upset win over defending National Champion LSU this weekend. It took just three games in the short coaching career of new Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz to get a signature win.
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave JobePosted: / Updated:
TKO: The Kilcoyne Opinon is excited about Mizzou’s upset win over defending National Champion LSU this weekend. It took just three games in the short coaching career of new Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz to get a signature win.
Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.