TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is excited for sports in St. Louis in February of 2023. The Blues, Billikens are the usual sports teams covered. This coming year St. Louis City SC soccer and the Battlehawks football come on to the local sports landscape. The Battlehawks announced their quarterback for the upcoming season. He’s three time NCAA champion A.J. McCarron. TKO thinks adding a known winner to a new team is a great idea.

