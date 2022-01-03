TKO: Glimmer of hope for Mizzou fans with 3 recruits in UA All America game

ST. LOUIS – Texas A&M had 15 recruits playing in the Under Armour All America game, but Mizzou had three.

In The Kilcoyne Opinion, Martin Kilcoyne said he’s getting excited about the three Tiger recruits.

East St. Louis superstar Luther Burden III took the first pass of the game and took off for a 65-yard touchdown.

Mizzou fans probably don’t need the reminder, but in 2021, the athletic director was fired, the football team was under 500, and the basketball team lost to Kansas, Kentucky and Illinois by a combined 89 points. Burden brings a bit of good news to Mizzou fans in the new year.