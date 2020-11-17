TKO: Hail Murray

TKO was fascinated by the finish to last night’s Bills at Cardinals NFL game. It featured a Hail Murray ending with Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray throwing a Hail Mary pass to Deandre Hopkins to beat the Bills on the final play of the game.

