TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is fired up about the possibility of Matthew Tkachuk coming to the Blues. Tkachuk told his current team, the Calgary Flames that he has not intention of signing a long term deal with them. A trade of Tkachuk could be in the foreseeable future and you would think the Blues would be interested in the 24 year old star. His Dad, Keith played for and works for the Blues. Matthew grew up around Enterprise Center when Dad was playing in St. Louis.

