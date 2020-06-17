TKO: Hot Dog!

Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 882 deaths/ 16,417 cases IL: 6,398 deaths/ 133,639 cases.

The Kilcoyne Opinion is happy that one 4th of July tradition will continue this year, the hot dog eating contest in New York! But with the Covid outbreak, no fans will be allowed to watch, which makes TKO sick to it’s stomach.

