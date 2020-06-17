TKO: Hot Dog!

SPARTA, Ill. - Southern Illinois leaders are speaking out after the state announced that Sparta would not be allowed to host the annual Grand American World Trapshooting Championships for the first time in more than a decade. The event will relocate to Linn Creek, Missouri.

“The governor comes here at 2 o’clock yesterday and after he’s gone and on the road again and IDPH makes the announcement that the Grand American has been canceled. So, again, I think it shows a real lack of integrity and a lack of courage on behalf of the governor,” said Illinois Representative Terri Bryant.