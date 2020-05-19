TKO: Jeremy Maclin Giving Back

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” for Monday, May 18, 2020 deals with Jeremy Maclin and his giving back to his hometown of Kirkwood. Maclin donated food items to people needing them during this coronavirus pandemic in his hometown on Monday. It’s nothing new for Maclin, the former NFL and Mizzou wide receiver. Maclin has been giving back since his NFL career began. His former coach at Missouri, Gary Pinkel credits Maclin with turning around the Tigers football program when he decided to stay home and play football for Mizzou in 2007.