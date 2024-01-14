The Dallas Cowboys continue to struggle in the NFL playoffs,
but TKO “The Kilcoyne Opinion” wasn’t feeling all that sad.
Martin says rooting against Jerry Jones is rather easy in these parts
and the Packers feel more like America’s team.
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
Posted:
Updated:
