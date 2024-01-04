ST. LOUIS – Depending on who you ask, some may argue sports is ruled by TV rating, billionaires, leagues and conferences that work within their best interests.

The St. Louis Battlehawks phenomenon is one of the rare instances where the fans truly matter and the fans have power.

Is the UFL enamored by the Gateway Arch, toasted raviolis, and the Dome? No. Did record-breaking crowds make St. Louis option to bring back spring football? Absolutely.

You just can’t simply ignore these rowdy Battlehawks fans and their rabid KaKaws. Many of those who have packed the Dome in recent years are former Rams diehards, jilted by Stan Kroenke. Some are youngsters who don’t remember St. Louis having a strong NFL team.

With the Battlehawks back, this is a true triumph of the turnstyle. We’ve finally found a three-letter football league that gives a rip about the fans.