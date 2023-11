ST. LOUIS — Ken Hitchcock still works for the Blues as a consultant and still checks in with the current head coach, Craig Berube. As Berube said while laughing, “he likes to call and talk a lot.”

Hitchcock is the NHL coach with the fourth-most wins. With the St. Louis Blues, he won two division titles and still has the highest winning percentage among any Blues coach in team history.

Martin Kilcoyne salutes the intense, but likable, coach who is now a Hall of Famer.