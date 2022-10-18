The NFL is finally getting around to deciding who should pay the bill for the $790 million dollar lawsuit settlement with St. Louis. ESPN reports that NFL owners want Stan Kroenke to pay for most of it. The report says he would be on the hook for $571 million. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion”, thinks it’s another indicator that the Rams owner isn’t just unpopular in St. Louis.

