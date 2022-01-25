TKO: L.A. Rams playoff tickets

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” is taking note of the latest challenge for the Rams when it comes to selling out their stadium. The team has been concerned that 49er fans will invade Sofi Stadium for the NFC Championship the way they did in the final week of the regular season. But a Los Angeles Times columnist came up with some reasons why the city hasn’t taken to the NFL team. TKO says this all serves as an important reminder, L.A. wasn’t desperate to get an NFL team, the NFL was desperate to get an L.A. team.