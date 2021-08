ALTON, Ill. – A shocking police interview reveals the moment when a father learned his teen daughter did not have to die. It’s an unimaginable family secret that Alton, Illinois police are talking about in the hopes it saves another child.

A judge sentenced mother Amber Hampshire to seven years in prison this past May. Hampshire pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after police found she’d hidden her daughter’s diabetes diagnosis and that it led to her daughter’s death.