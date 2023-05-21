He may not be a household name, but he’s a highly skilled golfer. Michael Block makes his living playing golf, but this weekend he made headlines. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion” on the great run by a former Parkway Central golfer.
by: Martin Kilcoyne, Dave Jobe
He may not be a household name, but he’s a highly skilled golfer. Michael Block makes his living playing golf, but this weekend he made headlines. TKO, “The Kilcoyne Opinion” on the great run by a former Parkway Central golfer.