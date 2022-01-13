TKO: Los Angeles Rams attendance woes

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. - An EF-3 tornado tore through one of the industrial areas of Fredericktown last October, doing a lot of damage. Classic Equine Equipment, a business of 30 years, was severely damaged in the storm. But with the help of their employees, community, and parent company Morton Buildings, they’re back in the saddle and busier than ever.

“The biggest challenge is not only is everybody else busy but we’re busy,” said Scott Lix, president of Classic Equine Equipment.