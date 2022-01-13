TKO: Los Angeles Rams attendance woes

“The Kilcoyne Opinion” is talking about the Rams home attendance issues. More specifically, the wife of the Rams starting quarterback is talking about the Rams home attendance issues. TKO isn’t obsessed with the Rams, but is consumed by the idea that Los Angeles was just dying for their own NFL team. Had to get out of St. Louis to go to a huge market where the team would thrive. Yet, the Rams are struggling to find 70,000 fans to fill the stadium. Keep in mind the greater Los Angeles area has around 18 million people.