HIGH RIDGE, Mo. -- A brush fire in the middle of winter may be a surprise to some, but several fire agencies were called to a brush fire in High ridge Sunday evening.

Fire crews got the call around 5:20 p.m. that a brush fire was burning near the intersection of Stillhouse Lane and Little Antire Road.

Officials said no one was hurt, but a barn went up in flames and about 2.5 acres burned. According to the High Ridge Fire Department, the investigation has not revealed how the fire started and the cause is listed as "undetermined."

According to Assistant Chief Scott Barthelmass of the Eureka Fire Protection District, it's not as rare as you might think.