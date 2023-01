When Jeremy Maclin decided to go to Mizzou, Gary Pinkel said it changed everything.

Maclin helped Pinkel’s Mizzou teams go from good to great. The Tigers went 22-6

in the 2 seasons Maclin played football in Columbia. He scored 33 total touchdowns.

“TKO” The Kilcoyne Opinion on that Maclin decision and the latest national honor for the

current head coach at Kirkwood High School.

